Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.83. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

