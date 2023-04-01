Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.22 or 0.00088732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

