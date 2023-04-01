Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 2,170,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,701. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

