Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

