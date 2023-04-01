Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.01. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

