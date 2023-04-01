Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $355.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

