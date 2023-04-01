Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,343 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

