Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

