Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

IDEV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 578,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,121. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.