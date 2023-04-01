Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAGet Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,843 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

