Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

XJH traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $33.99. 14,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

