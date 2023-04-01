Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,909 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $24,631,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 209,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $17,892,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 543,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,638. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

