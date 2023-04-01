Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 320,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,231. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

