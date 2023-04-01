Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,605,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 1,022,767 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

