Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,860,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

