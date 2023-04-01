Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 43,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 216,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $127.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.