Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.30. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 56,889 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 92.14 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

