Matisse Capital Acquires 3,611 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,706. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

