Matisse Capital Buys New Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

VPV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 59,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,411. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

