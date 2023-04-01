Matisse Capital Invests $1.03 Million in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of RMMZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 68,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0971 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

