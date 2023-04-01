Matisse Capital Invests $794,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 51.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 185,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 122,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

