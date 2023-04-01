Matisse Capital Purchases 18,064 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 70,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.