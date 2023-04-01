Matisse Capital Takes $262,000 Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 706,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 4,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,931. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

