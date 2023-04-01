Matisse Capital Takes Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 382,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,504. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

