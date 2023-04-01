Matisse Capital Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $363.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

