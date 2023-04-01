Matisse Capital Takes Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.19% of The Korea Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the second quarter worth about $772,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

KF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

