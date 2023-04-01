Matrix Trust Co Acquires 550 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

