Matrix Trust Co Buys 17,547 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 695,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,461,000 after purchasing an additional 153,138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $99.64. 8,521,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

