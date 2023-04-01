Matrix Trust Co Buys 3,628 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 12.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 6.36% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $49,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $70.02.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

