Matrix Trust Co Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 on Friday, hitting $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.70.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
