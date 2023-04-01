Matrix Trust Co Sells 623 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 1,128,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.