Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.23. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 356,500 shares.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$66.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.