Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 1,197,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.4 days.

Shares of MZDAF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. 381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

