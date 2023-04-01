Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 54 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $496.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COST. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.