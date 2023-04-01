Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

