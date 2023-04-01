Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $219,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

