Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $79.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $127.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.