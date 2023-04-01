Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Down 1.3%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

