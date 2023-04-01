Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $752,488.39

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $752,488.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009623 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

