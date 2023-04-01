Metawar (METAWAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.62

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and $1.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00034364 USD and is up 23.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

