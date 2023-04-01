MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $109.73 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $24.66 or 0.00086790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.87872278 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,600,591.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

