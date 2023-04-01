MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vaxcyte by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

