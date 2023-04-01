MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,341. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

