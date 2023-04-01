MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,056,035 shares of company stock valued at $256,099,788 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.40. 5,533,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

