MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. 337,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

