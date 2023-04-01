MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $59,121,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. 3,561,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,881. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

