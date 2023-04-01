Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.61

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.61 and traded as high as C$73.34. Metro shares last traded at C$73.22, with a volume of 446,967 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.67.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.63.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.2819732 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.