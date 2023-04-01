Midas (MIDAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.68 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $50.50 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00004948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.41151887 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

