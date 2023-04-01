Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 2,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.
Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mission Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Valley Bancorp (MVLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.