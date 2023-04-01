Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.89.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
