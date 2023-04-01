Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

